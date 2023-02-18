Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014,423 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.68% of Avantor worth $89,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

