Avantor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,855 put options on the company. This is an increase of 346% compared to the average volume of 1,314 put options.

Avantor Stock Up 0.7 %

AVTR opened at $24.54 on Friday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

