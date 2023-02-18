Aviva PLC Buys 19,217 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,356 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Autodesk worth $51,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.98. 1,194,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.82.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

