Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $56,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO stock traded down $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $682.19. 207,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,249. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $710.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $633.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

