Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 60,319 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,447. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

