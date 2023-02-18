Aviva PLC Sells 23,816 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,005 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $49,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 130.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 782,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,078. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $225.28 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.32 and a 200 day moving average of $298.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

