Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $223.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.67.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
NASDAQ AXON opened at $189.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 0.84. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.36.
Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
Further Reading
