AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 12,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 16,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Institutional Trading of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

