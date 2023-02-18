AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $5.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.
AXT Stock Down 17.3 %
Shares of AXTI opened at $4.88 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.06.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
