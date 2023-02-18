AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $5.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.88 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXT by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

