Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 2.1 %

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.98.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

