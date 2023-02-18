B. Riley Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $36.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cohu by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

