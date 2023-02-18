B. Riley Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $36.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.
Cohu Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.
Cohu
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
