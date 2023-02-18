Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $520.43 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $520.43 million and $38.14 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.96 or 0.01297011 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005996 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013798 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.80 or 0.01640948 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $35,594,353.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.