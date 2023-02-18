Balancer (BAL) One Day Volume Hits $9.07 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Balancer has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $344.18 million and $9.07 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $7.29 or 0.00029590 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,412,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,238,732 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
