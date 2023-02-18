Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 244 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 82,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 143,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 112,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,452,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

