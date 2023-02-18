Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 25,284 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 617,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 8.1% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.77 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

