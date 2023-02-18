Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 122,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 209,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,037,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 556,489 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 610,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 162,701 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

