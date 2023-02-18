Ballast Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.50.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.72.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

