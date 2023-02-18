Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 759 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
TLT stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
