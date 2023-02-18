Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193,077 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,104,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after buying an additional 224,193 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45.

