Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 358,584 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Banco de Chile worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCH. StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of BCH opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

