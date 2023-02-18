Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BAC opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $46.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.