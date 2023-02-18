Barclays Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $128.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $182.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

