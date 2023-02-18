Barclays Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $75.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

Insider Activity at IAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of IAC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.