Barclays Raises Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 125

Just Group (LON:JUSTGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 124 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JUST has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 127 ($1.54).

Just Group Price Performance

JUST opened at GBX 84.55 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £878.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.14.

Insider Transactions at Just Group

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90), for a total value of £1,057.46 ($1,283.64).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

