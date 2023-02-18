Barclays Raises Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 125

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 124 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JUST has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 127 ($1.54).

Get Just Group alerts:

Just Group Price Performance

JUST opened at GBX 84.55 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £878.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.14.

Insider Transactions at Just Group

Just Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90), for a total value of £1,057.46 ($1,283.64).

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.