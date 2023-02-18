Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 356,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,276. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

