Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 692,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Huseby bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 374,083 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Shares of BNED remained flat at $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 108,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $126.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

