Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Basf Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAS opened at €52.24 ($56.17) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($74.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.42 and a 200-day moving average of €46.56.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

