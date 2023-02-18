Benchmark Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $95.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

