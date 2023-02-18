Beta Finance (BETA) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $66.75 million and $4.77 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

