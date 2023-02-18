Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $483.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $651.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

