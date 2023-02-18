BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) vs. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Head to Head Contrast

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCardia and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioCardia currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 716.02%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than BioCardia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

9.2% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioCardia and Aptose Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.01 million 47.25 -$12.62 million ($0.71) -3.35 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.61) -1.10

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -931.32% -172.74% -100.73% Aptose Biosciences N/A -92.87% -81.08%

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats BioCardia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

