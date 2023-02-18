Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. Research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.