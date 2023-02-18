Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,379,189 shares in the company, valued at $51,151,764.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hany Massarany acquired 130,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,999.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,624.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,379,189 shares in the company, valued at $51,151,764.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,219,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,562 and sold 24,366 shares valued at $43,859. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $14,015,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in Biodesix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,562 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

