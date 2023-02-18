Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Biogen worth $81,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.54.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $278.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.