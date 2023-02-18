BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,889 shares of company stock worth $2,661,560 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

