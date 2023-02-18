BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $24,628.08 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $24,628.08 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $305.70 million and $51.47 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00216938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00021901 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,702.39260128 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,109,703.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

