Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002305 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $28.37 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00187300 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00070998 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00055666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

