Bitcoiva Price Hits $14.11 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $226.36 million and $251,066.22 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $14.11 or 0.00057244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,643.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00551430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00173151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 14.03446316 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $231,442.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.