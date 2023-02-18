BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.66. 707,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. CL King boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.