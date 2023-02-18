BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.66. 707,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.88.
BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. CL King boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
