Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.06%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.