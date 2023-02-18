BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Down 10.9% in January

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $21.23.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $78,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $176,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

