BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 709,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779,523 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BKSY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,723. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

