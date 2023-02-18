Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $140,597.55 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,971.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 1,908,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BE. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.