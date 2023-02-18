Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85 to $0.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.91 to $3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.