bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 18,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in bluebird bio by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $5.69 on Friday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

