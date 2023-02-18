Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 73.69% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

