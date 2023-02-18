BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.77 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $315.17 or 0.01279823 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $49.77 billion and $646.59 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,897,764 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,897,981.1839309 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 306.85463785 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1191 active market(s) with $905,119,553.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

