Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,496.38.

Booking Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

BKNG stock opened at $2,462.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,639.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,237.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,013.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.