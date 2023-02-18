Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $96.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

