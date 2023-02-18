Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSX opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

